Donald Trump’s pardon list is the expected rogue’s gallery, but it did not include former Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, awaiting sentencing on federal tax and bribery charges.

Hutchinson’s father, former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson, brother of Governor Asa Hutchinson, had paid $10,000 to a lobbyist with Trump family ties to win a pardon for the former state senator.

Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and major fund-raiser Elliott Broidy were among 143 beneficiaries of pardons or sentence commutations.

Trump may not be finished. He retains the pardon power until he leaves office at noon today.

The list includes one person who, at last report, lived in Arkansas. That is Randall “Duke” Cunningham of California, who pleaded guilty in 2005 to taking $2.4 million in bribes from military contractors. When he was released from prison in 2014, he moved to Hot Springs Village.