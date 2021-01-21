Jimmy Kimmel’s send-off for Donald Trump, with manipulation of familiar monuments singing “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” might amuse you.

I also believe it includes manipulation of an image in a way that got the Arkansas Times in trouble many years ago. The magazine ran a cover illustration depicting a laughing Christ of the Ozarks, the Eureka Springs landmark. Blasphemous, many responded angrily.

From Kimmel’s mashup:

