Jimmy Kimmel’s send-off for Donald Trump, with manipulation of familiar monuments singing “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” might amuse you.
I also believe it includes manipulation of an image in a way that got the Arkansas Times in trouble many years ago. The magazine ran a cover illustration depicting a laughing Christ of the Ozarks, the Eureka Springs landmark. Blasphemous, many responded angrily.
