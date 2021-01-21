I mentioned earlier this week the unconstitutional proposal by two senators and Rep. Mark Lowery to prohibit talk of stuff they don’t like in public schools and colleges.

Potentially off-limits: Race, gender, political affiliation, social class and “particular classes of people.”

This reflects Donald Trump’s past efforts to outlaw diversity training in government and also the blowback to the New York Times 1619 Project, which conservatives think has overemphasized the influence of slavery in American life.

Now Lowery is attacking the Constitution again, this time with a specific government prohibition on speech. He would ban the use of public money to teach anything from the 1619 Project and impose penalties for those that do. His latest is HB 1231.

In short, Lowery has adopted the right-wing line that the indisputable truth that slavery arrived 400 years ago and was a key part of the development of the country with all the ills that continue is actually an activist attack. It is meant to show, he said, that the United States of America was not founded on the ideals of the Declaration of Independence, but rather on slavery and oppression.

It’s simple in Lowery’s view:

The true date of founding of the United States of America is July 4, 1776, the day the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Second Continental Congress; The self-evident truths set forth in the Declaration of Independence are the fundamental principles upon which the United States of America was founded.

Nearly 250 years later, we’re still falling short on some of those self-evident truths, that all-men-created-equal thing particularly. Some people have a few more rights than others, too.

More stuff to sue over if it passed and any teacher had the gumption to use the 1619 Project.

What’s next? Evolution?