State Police report a non-fatal officer-involved shooting in Johnson County today,

The Arkansas State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting incident that occurred in the Knoxville community south of Clarksville about 11:20 AM today.

Johnson County sheriff’s deputies had been searching for Randal Schabell, 23, of Knoxville after receiving reports of vehicle tires being slashed by an individual believed to be Schabell.

As Schabell drove his truck onto the driveway of a residence at 168 Private Road 3289, Johnson County officers pulled in behind him. Schabell fled by driving the truck around the residence, then attempted to run over the officers who fired on the driver.

Schabell continued to flee, but encountered an Arkansas State Police patrol car and rammed his truck into the patrol car, leading the trooper to open fire on the driver.

Schabell was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation and will submit an investigative file to the Johnson County prosecuting attorney who will determine if the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas laws.

Felony charges against Schabell are pending.