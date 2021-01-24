Little Rock-based Bank OZK says it was surprised to find itself mentioned in a Federal Election Commission filing for a Super PAC involving Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” lawyer Sydney Powell; his major supporter, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, and Mike Flynn’s brother, Joe.

Raw Story has the report on the FEC filing in which a filing for a Restore the Republic PAC said their bank account would be with Bank OZK.

Apparently not, a discrepancy which may or may not present a problem for the PAC with the FEC, the article details.

Powell and Lindell are certifiable, of course. The bank seems anxious to distance itself from the filing. Raw Story reported the filing was Friday and continued:

But a day later, a spokeswoman for the bank told Raw Story that not only does the company have nothing to do with the new political action committee, it doesn’t even handle that kind of banking. “We have done a thorough inquiry and determined this entity has no account at Bank OZK, has no account pending, and has never had an account here. Per our established policy, the PAC is not eligible for an account with Bank OZK,” Susan Blair, executive vice president and spokeswoman for Bank OZK, said. “We have policies in place prohibiting accounts for certain entities. We don’t publicly disclose the specifics of those policies.”

Gotta wonder why, out of all the banks in all the world, the Texas lawyer and the Minnesota magnate and Mike Flynn’s brother picked a Little Rock bank as a potential depository.