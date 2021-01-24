By
Max Brantley
On
4:02 pm

Another day with a decline in new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, but the death count jumped back up.

Here’s the fuller rundown, in advance of the regular Health Department/governor release.

The line is open.

UPDATE: Here’s the governor’s version, with the vaccination update.

PS: I rarely look at responses to the governor’s Tweets on COVID-19. To his credit, he is no Jason Rapert. He catches a lot of grief for his handling of the pandemic, but it’s all there to see.