The below-average 1,071 new cases Jan. 24 was the month’s second-lowest day, only following the 976 new cases reported Jan. 17, according to the ADH. pic.twitter.com/acgQvsCsgF — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) January 24, 2021

Another day with a decline in new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, but the death count jumped back up.

Here’s the fuller rundown, in advance of the regular Health Department/governor release.

The full update is in. New cases Jan. 24 totaled 1,071, according to the ADH. Statewide active cases decreased to 19,395. There were 43 new deaths reported. pic.twitter.com/JYmjNOjRJL — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) January 24, 2021

The line is open.

UPDATE: Here’s the governor’s version, with the vaccination update.

There are 1,071 new COVID-19 cases. While we see some positive trends w/active cases & hospitalizations, we saw another 43 deaths reported yesterday. Let’s continue to follow the guidelines. They do make a difference. Full report: pic.twitter.com/shwDeeOi5S — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 24, 2021

PS: I rarely look at responses to the governor’s Tweets on COVID-19. To his credit, he is no Jason Rapert. He catches a lot of grief for his handling of the pandemic, but it’s all there to see.