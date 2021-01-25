Interesting report here on a familiar theme: Underreporting of deaths in which COVID-19 was a contributing cause.

Again, the analysis concludes deaths are being undercounted. But this is interesting:

Advertisement

The figures suggest that political leanings have helped suppress the true scale of deaths. In cases where the deceased didn’t have a Covid-19 test, a coroner or medical examiner has the freedom to interpret symptoms. “There’s potentially latitude to make a judgement call conditional on a set of beliefs about Covid and whether it represents a serious problem or a hoax,” said Andrew Stokes, a professor of global health at Boston University School of Public Health who performed the analysis for STAT. …The researchers found that unattributed Covid-19 deaths were significantly higher in rural areas than urban; in the South compared to other regions; and in areas with lower levels of education. All these factors tend to correlate with support for Trump.

Rural, South, low levels of education, Trump support.

Remind you of any state you know?