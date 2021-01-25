By
Max Brantley
On
3:17 pm

The new case number was the lowest in weeks. Said the governor:

“While we saw a significant decline in new cases, our testing was also lower. An additional 44 deaths and a slight increase in hospitalizations remind us of the challenge we continue to face with this pandemic and what happens if we don’t follow health department guidelines.”

Vaccine numbers reflected the weekend lag, presumably.

Here’s the daily hospital breakdown:

Current hospitalizations: 1,084

Total Beds: 8,808

Total Beds Available: 2,156

Total ICU Beds: 1,176

Total ICU Beds Available: 85

Total Vents: 1,118

Total Vents Available: 726

Total Covid patients in ICU: 334

Total Covid patients on vents: 182