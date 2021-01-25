The new case number was the lowest in weeks. Said the governor:
“While we saw a significant decline in new cases, our testing was also lower. An additional 44 deaths and a slight increase in hospitalizations remind us of the challenge we continue to face with this pandemic and what happens if we don’t follow health department guidelines.”
Vaccine numbers reflected the weekend lag, presumably.
Here’s the daily hospital breakdown:
Current hospitalizations: 1,084
Total Beds: 8,808
Total Beds Available: 2,156
Total ICU Beds: 1,176
Total ICU Beds Available: 85
Total Vents: 1,118
Total Vents Available: 726
Total Covid patients in ICU: 334
Total Covid patients on vents: 182