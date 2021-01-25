The Senate sent a message to Governor Hutchinson today, or at least some of them did. They expect more care and feeding.

Advertisement

Sen. Trent Garner spoke in opposition to SB 133, to provide $226,000 to pay for the governor’s legislative liaisons (lobbyists) to the legislature. Garner complained that he’d been unable to get advance information on a couple of occasions — about the governor’s executive order on health policy and a task force on policing. He said he was “denied that right as a separate and co-equal branch of government.” He said defeating the bill would strike a blow for accountability against the executive branch’s months and months of ignoring us and putting us on the sidelines.” He vowed to vote against other bills from the governor for the same reason. He has some sympathizers.

Needing 27 votes, the bill got only 21. A present vote has the same effect as a no. Sen. Jonathan Dismang moved to bring the bill back up tomorrow.