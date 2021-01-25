Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin wasn’t a Karl Rover acolyte and Bush campaign political hitman and minority vote cager in Florida for nothing.

Read his snarky welcome of Sarah Huckabee Sanders to the governor’s race.

Sarah Sanders joined the race for governor and stumbled out of the starting gate with a mistake on policy. Sanders’ professionally polished campaign announcement video called for an end to sanctuary cities in Arkansas – indicating that the candidate for governor is seemingly unaware that Arkansas already bans sanctuary cities and cuts off funding to those that fail to comply. Act 1076 of 2019, sponsored by State Sen. Gary Stubblefield was passed and signed into law less than two years ago. Sanders’ announcement also indicated a key difference between her platform and the conservative vision of Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin. Sanders said she’d advocate for a reduction in the state income tax. Griffin, the more conservative candidate in the race, has called for the eventual elimination of Arkansas’s income tax to enable it to better compete with Texas and Tennessee, neighboring states that already have no income tax. Regarding Sanders’ stumble, Lt. Governor Griffin issued the following statement: “We all value Sarah Sanders’ political work in Washington and appreciate her. I welcome her to the race for Governor, and am glad that she’s back in Little Rock. Her pledge to ban sanctuary cities would have been a great line in a speech in 2019, but not in 2021. It sounds like she needs to catch up on what’s been going on in Arkansas.”

Speaking of Griffin: Quin Hillyer, a former editorial writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, alerted me to his column today in the conservative Washington Examiner about Huckabee’s entrance into the race. He likes Griffin.

Political staffer and former Arkansas first daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for governor of her native state, but there’s already a Republican candidate there who is better qualified, better funded, smarter, more personable, and more honest. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin has done a lot more in his career than tell fibs for a president, work on failed presidential campaigns, and grow up with one’s father as governor. Indeed, no matter who runs against Griffin, it’s hard to imagine anyone with experience, skills, and judgment better suited for the job than Griffin’s.

Zesty!

The Huckabee clan can match them snark for snark, however. And you don’t want to cross pistol-packin’ Leslie Rutledge, with an in-house political hitman of her own, Doyle “Dialing for Dollars” Webb, the former state GOP chair.

This could be like a mud rasslin’ cage match with an all-villain lineup.

PS: And then there are legitimate policy issues. Sanders (and Griffin and Rutledge) are talking about cutting the income tax.

Reminder from a veteran observer on the Sanders promise:

Her daddy RAISED the income tax and pleaded with a joint session of the Senate and House to raise ANY tax and he would sign it into law. And he proceeded to raise more taxes than any governor in Arkansas history though he would lie about all of that when he ran for president in 08.

Remember this?