Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ decision to use a Donald Trump Iraq holiday drop-in and pictures of cheering troops in her campaign opening video was noted by Republican Sen. Jim Hendren, who may make a race for governor, too.

Zing!

Thanksgiving 2015 ; Al Udeid Air Base Qatar. Having 10pm dinner with some of my French counterparts. Talking about our families .. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/876VIFW6Zp — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) January 25, 2021

Let me tell you a few things about “VIP” troop visits during holidays

-they forced troops to duty for security/admin instead of getting time off

– they interrupted the mission

– the VIPs shook hands, took pics (for use in future campaigns),and then went home …we didn’t (2/2) — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) January 25, 2021