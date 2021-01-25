Court filings last week gives me the answer to my question that new Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Barbara Webb declined to answer:

Webb doesn’t intend to recuse from cases in which a party is Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who recently hired her husband Doyle Webb at $150,000 to be director of the office’s work on legislative redistricting. The last attorney general used existing staff and brought in no one else to work on apportionment.

Here’s one of three identical filings by Webb last week in cases in which the attorney general’s office was a party:

I have asked the justice a followup question. According to Court Connect, the state’s judicial recordkeeping system, Webb’s letters, dated last Thursday, were filed at 9:56 or 9:57 a.m. three or four minutes before the filing of orders in which she participated. The order in the case above returned a case to a lower court for a written explanation required by rules for denying a post-conviction relief petition. Another case was a holding that a final order hadn’t been issued in a lower court on a landfill case and thus wasn’t ripe for appeal. In a third case, the court agreed with the attorney general in upholding a drug conviction.

Four minutes doesn’t seem like constructive notice to the attorneys, but perhaps I’m missing something.

I also had asked the justice if she will participate in cases in which the Republican Party has an interest. Her husband recently completed a tenure as chairman of the Republican Party, but no longer holds that position. She didn’t respond.