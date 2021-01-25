By
Max Brantley
On
9:22 am

As mentioned previously, Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ opening gubernatorial gambit was to nationalize a race for Arkansas governor with images of Donald Trump, troops on foreign soil and her self-described winning fight against the “media, radical left and cancel culture.”

Some national reporters and influential figures have weighed in on that. Some early returns

This is the Florida lawyer/Grim Reaper, who bedeviled Mike Huckabee during his decade as a Florida resident (wouldn’t have done to have a tax exile pap while extolling the virtues of Arkansas living in a race for governor, would it?)

Here’s a writer of a widely read energy newsletter.

There’s lots more.

But note: None of these people vote in Arkansas or have much influence here. This kind of response is actually catnip for her and her messaging.

Real questions await:

Will she make herself available to all media questions?

Will she comment on the many hot button issues pending before this legislature, including specifics on taxing and spending?

Does she endorse right-wing cancel culture, as embodied in a couple of pieces of pending anti-First Amendment legislation?

Will she provide an accounting of the charity she set up to hand out cash to businesses struggling during the pandemic? Who provided the money? How was it spent?

Will she put any family members on her campaign payroll, as daddy did?

And just for the record:

 