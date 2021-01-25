As mentioned previously, Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ opening gubernatorial gambit was to nationalize a race for Arkansas governor with images of Donald Trump, troops on foreign soil and her self-described winning fight against the “media, radical left and cancel culture.”

Some national reporters and influential figures have weighed in on that. Some early returns

Advertisement

What did she “win”? She may be best known for admitting to the FBI that she lied when she claimed she’d heard from FBI agents rejoicing that Comey had been fired.https://t.co/f4LMOYYf8s https://t.co/loAVg9JNxf — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 25, 2021

Cancel culture? She won? Sarah tried to ban me from the WH (using a doctored video) and lost in federal court. The Trump appointed federal judge wasn’t buying her lies. This campaign is going to be gaslit. https://t.co/Rw4YtAma1U — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 25, 2021

Advertisement

This is bunk. Sanders worked for—and lied for—a president who encouraged and fueled hatred and violence that yielded murder. She should lay off on the gaslighting. https://t.co/VofINytvqp — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 25, 2021

Tale as old as time: Republican apparatchik leaves public service, cashes big checks from Fox News for a while, then makes a move to run for higher office. Sanders was a prolific liar, which made her perfect for the network. https://t.co/bbwEbh1wwnhttps://t.co/86n5I43EUz — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 25, 2021

Advertisement

This is the Florida lawyer/Grim Reaper, who bedeviled Mike Huckabee during his decade as a Florida resident (wouldn’t have done to have a tax exile pap while extolling the virtues of Arkansas living in a race for governor, would it?)

I’m so sorry Arkansas. If you need my help defeating Sarah Huckabee Sanders let me know. Sincerely,

Florida Man who triggers Mike Huckabeehttps://t.co/LZbj5sAa6d — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 25, 2021

Here’s a writer of a widely read energy newsletter.

Imagine witnessing Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ performance in public life to date and thinking, yes, this is the person I want running my state government. Do conservatives think of public officials as anything other than culture warriors any more? Do they know these are real jobs? — David Roberts (@drvolts) January 25, 2021

Advertisement

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is now running for Governor of Arkansas. Robert Mueller could have stopped this if he’d done his job by charging her with felony obstruction of justice. Mueller’s cowardice will continue to haunt us for years to come. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 25, 2021

Bill Clinton was a Rhodes scholar and AG of Arkansas when he was elected the youngest governor in Arkansas history.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings her several years of lying repetitively to the American people as her resume.

You get what you vote for. https://t.co/oC5ncxoKCJ — Victoria Brownworth #NoUnityWithoutAccountability (@VABVOX) January 25, 2021

We will know if Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for Governor of Arkansas when she issues a statement denying it. — Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) January 25, 2021

A reminder: Sarah Huckabee Sanders willfully and repeatedly lied to the American people for a living, doing incalculable damage to our nation.https://t.co/yTElf8R0cN — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 25, 2021

Since Sarah Huckabee Sanders is trending, I truly hope everyone gets a chance to rejoice in her being eaten alive in this interview with Australia’s @abcnews. For the love of god, Arkansas, don’t make the country suffer through her lies and fashion atrocities again. pic.twitter.com/yjppVSgJLy — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 25, 2021

There’s lots more.

But note: None of these people vote in Arkansas or have much influence here. This kind of response is actually catnip for her and her messaging.

Real questions await:

Will she make herself available to all media questions?

Advertisement

Will she comment on the many hot button issues pending before this legislature, including specifics on taxing and spending?

Does she endorse right-wing cancel culture, as embodied in a couple of pieces of pending anti-First Amendment legislation?

Will she provide an accounting of the charity she set up to hand out cash to businesses struggling during the pandemic? Who provided the money? How was it spent?

Will she put any family members on her campaign payroll, as daddy did?

And just for the record: