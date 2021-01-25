The Sierra Club has produced a nationwide assessment of power companies’ move to reduce pollution.

It grades power companies on plans to retire coal plants, stop building new gas plants, and invest in clean energy.

Advertisement

Glen Hooks, the Sierra Club’s director in Arkansas, said in a news release: “It’s encouraging to see our state’s largest utilities score better than most of their peers but there’s always room for improvement. SWEPCO could be among the top utilities in the country transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy if it would reconsider the continued operation of the aging Flint Creek coal plant.”

In addition to The Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges report, Sierra Club also launched an interactive website which allows users to look up their utility’s grade, its coal plant retirement schedule (if one exists), its planned gas plant capacity, and its investments in clean energy. SWEPCO leads large Arkansas utilities with a letter grade of “B” while Arkansas Electric Cooperative and Entergy Arkansas each received a letter grade of “C”. Entergy Arkansas trails Entergy Mississippi, which received a “B” while it leads Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans, which both received an “F”.