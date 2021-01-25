More indications that the electric vehicle is coming, faster than many thought possible, certainly faster than the stone-age thinkers at the Arkansas highway department.

Examples:

Here’s a news release from Entergy about a partnership with Adopt a Charge to install 10 free charging stations at a park in Lonoke. It’s part of a campaign to make charging stations more widely available at popular places to give other motorists the idea.

This morning, an article in the Democrat-Gazette spoke of Fayetteville’s regulation of charging station installations as part of its Energy Action Plan to reduce air pollution.

Then there was this in the New York Times: Electric vehicles have higher sticker prices but they appear to be cheaper over a lifetime.

For electric cars, lower maintenance costs and the lower costs of charging compared with gasoline prices tend to offset the higher upfront price over time. (Battery-electric engines have fewer moving parts that can break compared with gas-powered engines and they don’t require oil changes. Electric vehicles also use regenerative braking, which reduces wear and tear.) The cars are greener over time, too, despite the more emissions-intensive battery manufacturing process. Dr. Trancik estimates that an electric vehicle’s production emissions would be offset in anywhere from six to 18 months, depending on how clean the energy grid is where the car is charging.

I am becoming a believer. My wife is 30 months into ownership of an electric car and it hasn’t been in a shop yet (A Tesla ranger made a free house call to clear up a glitch in the connection a few months ago.) Most of our charging is done at home and if it’s had an impact on our electric bill, I haven’t noticed it.

But … there’s this. From the D-G article on Fayetteville:

The city regulations require publicly available car chargers to have a minimum 30 amps on a 240-volt circuit, and be a Level 2 station or higher. Level 2 stations are midrange, between early models and a fast charger. Level 2 commercial chargers can provide an 80-mile range in about 3½ hours, whereas a fast charger can get the same mileage in about 30 minutes, according to the federal Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

Obviously, a 3.5-hour wait for 80 miles of range isn’t useful for someone driving from Little Rock to Fayetteville and back in the same day, say. The superfast Tesla chargers can do a “fillup” in 10 minutes or so, but I’m aware of only three in Arkansas. So a roundtrip from Little Rock to Fayetteville means an additional drive up to the supercharger in Lowell to get enough juice to get back home the same day (or hope you have what’s needed to get from Fayetteville to Ozark for a fillup there on the return). It’s something of a learning/planning process (speed and outside temperature affect range), but my wife seems pretty happy with her car. I’ve only driven it three times — once from the Dallas dealership to the supercharger in Texarkana and twice to a nearby car wash. It’s quick.