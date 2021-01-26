Our news partner KARK/Fox 16 reports that a suspect is in custody in the vandalism of multiple sheriff’s vehicles last night in the parking lot in Riverfront Park.

Five vehicles were broken into and windshields were smashed on three. They belonged to sheriff’s offices from around Arkansas, in Little Rock for a convention. Arrests were made with help from a deputy who came upon the incidents when he returned to his vehicle.

The Little Rock police have made arrests. No details yet on the suspects.