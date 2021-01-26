All but five Republican senators voted for a procedural motion that says it’s unconstitutional to try Donald Trump after leaving the office for inciting the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

This makes conviction, which would require 17 Republicans, is unlikely. It should go forward nonetheless. Many top legal scholars think impeachment is possible after people have left office. And it has an important reason: To prevent Trump from holding office again.

Arkansas Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman naturally voted to hold Trump harmless for his traitorous action and the death and destruction it caused. Whether because they endorse his riot or simply because they fear Arkansas voters doesn’t matter. The result is the same. A party or law and order and consequences doesn’t support it for a man who encouraged a riot that left police officers and others dead and included participants with the assassination of other public officials on their agendas.

Shameful.

Republicans Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Pat Tomey stood up for America. Cotton and Boozman did not.

Call the roll on the facts, which grow more damning daily. Let them put themselves in the books on the treasonous side of history.

Remember that leader of this effort, Rand Paul, refuses to say Joe Biden fairly won the election, contrary to all courts and evidence. Voting with Paul supports the message that Trump used to incite the overthrow of democratic government.

Perhaps Arkansas rioters should be set free, too, if the mastermind goes free.