It’s a long time until 2022, but I couldn’t help but note this sentence in one of gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ campaign emails, with my emphasis:

The radical left’s “solution” is to impose government control and censorship from the top down. But their socialism and cancel culture will not heal America – it will only further divide and destroy us.

She perhaps should get in touch with Sens. Gary Stubblefield and Mark Johnson and Rep. Mark Lowery and others about the cancel culture they propose in legislation (HB 1218 and 1231) to dictate what can and cannot be taught in social study courses in Arkansas, K-college.

Another question for the would-be governor about current Arkansas affairs.