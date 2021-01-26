NEW: Tom Cotton’s Ranger embellishments go further — he repeatedly implied that he fought while deployed as a Ranger, and even claimed to have earned a Bronze Star for service in action as a Ranger. Me @Salon https://t.co/em4smuqbgZ — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) January 26, 2021

His ads don’t say, “I wore the Ranger Tab in combat with the 101st Airborne.” They say things like, “as a Ranger, Tom Cotton earned the Bronze Star,” and “I made tough decisions as an Army Ranger in Iraq.” https://t.co/gAK7FTt5Js — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) January 26, 2021

Salon’s Roger Sollenberger continues his examination of how U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton has portrayed his military record.

Supporters of Cotton say it’s a political hit job. Even some detractors of Cotton think it best to move along.

I don’t think it’s a lasting issue as Cotton moves toward a 2024 race for president, but it doesn’t mean it’s not noteworthy.

He volunteered for the Army. He served in combat zones. He qualified for a Ranger “tab” by completing Ranger school. He did NOT serve in the Rangers, rather in the 101st Airborne, also a prestigious unit. It is a distinction important to many military members; not so much to others. For example:

Hey @SenTomCotton, unless you wore one of these berets you shouldn’t be calling yourself a Ranger. Truth matters. https://t.co/ZxUHXE2TwM pic.twitter.com/TGxnwWEgwE — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) January 23, 2021

But Sollenberger’s new reporting makes clear that Cotton over-egged the Ranger pudding time and again. He is not the first political candidate to exaggerate. Ask any Republican for Joe Biden examples. But it’s worth watching what else Cotton exaggerates.

Here’s a good current example of Cotton’s loose truthiness — his mischaracterization of President Biden’s ideas on immigration reform.

Cotton can expect a deeper examination of his military record when he runs for president, just as John Kerry endured. In time, he’ll be asked to produce his full record, including citations for decorations. If it was fair for Swift Boaters, isn’t it fair for Cotton? Or is it just politics when applied to Republicans?

An interesting question remaining from the Ranger matter: Will Cotton’s presidential campaign ads continue to flatly describe him as an Army Ranger as they did dating back to 2012, without any further qualification? 101st Airborne sounds pretty good to me. It has a noble history that includes protecting Black children in Little Rock in 1957-58 from a mob inspired by a chief executive.