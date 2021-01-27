CNN, in rounding up future election plans by Republicans in the U.S. Senate, includes this mention:

A number of other senators from deep red states have not announced their new campaigns, but told CNN that they intend to run, including GOP Sens. Mike Crapo of Idaho, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Jerry Moran of Kansas and John Boozman of Arkansas.

Boozman has done and will do nothing to anger the Trumplicans of Arkansas. Well, OK, he did vote to allow the electoral votes to be counted after the riot.

Advertisement

So what will Asa do in 2022 when he’s term-limited? Attorney general will be open. He could do the state a favor by running for lieutenant governor against the Bully of Bigelow.