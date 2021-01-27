Another day with a dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases. The 24-hour increase was 1,777, some 700 less than yesterday, to 288,964.

The number of active cases continues to drop, by 472 to 17,686.

Hospitalizations dropped by 66.

Deaths continue to mount at a high rate, 52 more recorded in the last 24 hours.

The daily summary will be added when I have it. UPDATE

Said the governor:

“There are over 700 fewer new cases and over 2,700 fewer active cases than this time last week. Our vaccine distribution efforts remain a top priority while we gradually receive additional doses. The steps we are taking to slow this virus appear to be having an effect. We cannot relax from following health department guidance.”

The daily report on COVID-19 hospitalizations:

Current hospitalizations: 1,029

Total Beds: 8,844

Total Beds Available: 2,054

Total ICU Beds: 1,180

Total ICU Beds Available: 85

Total Vents: 1,135

Total Vents Available: 753

Total Covid patients in ICU: 320

Total COVID patients on vents: 157