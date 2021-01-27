Arkansas Sen. Bob Ballinger’s sophomoric assault on a bill to eliminate sales taxes on feminine hygiene products has a silver liner. Looks like a mysterious moon goddess is leaving baskets of free tampons and pads in women’s bathrooms throughout the Capitol. (The tags on the baskets indicate Ballinger is behind them, but we have our doubts.)

Advertisement

Rep. Aaron Pilkington (R-Clarksville) filed HB 1065 to exempt feminine hygiene products from sales and use taxes last month. Ballinger (R-Ozark) tweeted at Pilkington this morning, calling him a sissy and threatening to kill the bill.

Advertisement

We’ll see if Ballinger’s mom makes him apologize.