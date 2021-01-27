The University of Arkansas today released its 2021 football schedule and it includes two old Southwest Conference foes and a game with an in-state college (no, not ASU).

The Hogs are scheduled to open the season Sept. 4 in Fayetteville against Rice, a former SWC foe, and the Texas Longhorns are due to arrive in Fayetteville the following week.

Also on the schedule is an Oct. 23 Fayetteville game with UAPB, the first game against an in-state school since a 1944 game with what is now UA-Monticello.

Little Rock gets one game at War Memorial Stadium, against Missouri Nov. 27.

Too early to say if pandemic limits on attendance will remain in effect.