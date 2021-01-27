Rep. Aaron Pilkington and Sen. Breanne Davis have sponsored HB 1065 to exempt feminine hygiene products — tampons and the like — from the sales and use tax.

Advertisement

A news article about it and Pilkington’s comment on the bill prompted a tweet response from Sen. Bob Ballinger, a leader of the shoot-first, hell-no caucus in the Senate. It is currently flexing its muscle by demanding butt-smooching from Governor Hutchinson before it will approve his bill to pay legislative liaisons during the legislative session.

Is Ballinger joking here? Or serious? Note that he got two “likes” for his crack, including one from his wife. They were:

Advertisement

UPDATE: Ballinger indeed opposes the bill but he apologized for calling Pilkington a sissy since he supports his shoot-first bill. Something about tax policy should apply broadly to a large population because special exemptions make it harder to lower taxes for all. 50 percent of the adult population is fairly broad coverage, but there’s some merit to the idea of special item exemptions. There are many but generally reserved for big business.