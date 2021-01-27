North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick has named Interim Police Chief Tracy Roulston as his chief of staff and named Capt. Patrick Thessing as the next police chief.

Roulston succeeds Danny Bradley, who is retiring.

The news release:

Tracy Roulston is the new Chief of Staff for the City of North Little Rock. Mayor Terry Hartwick named Roulston as the replacement for the current Chief of Staff, Danny Bradley. Bradley will be retiring from the city effective March 6, 2021. “Roulston and I

will work together over the next five weeks to ensure a smooth transition for our city”, stated Bradley. Roulston has served the City of North Little Rock for 33 years and since March of 2020 has been the Interim Chief of Police.

Roulston grew up in Rose City and is a 1979 North Little Rock Northeast graduate. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a minor in Business. Roulston has completed Homeland Security Leadership Training and is a graduate of the

FBI National Academy. Roulston has worked in Patrol as a Rookie, Lieutenant and Captain; Investigations, as a School Resource Officer, Special Investigations, Professional Standards, and Administration at the North Little Rock Police Department.

Roulston and his wife, Margaret, live in North Little Rock and have four grown children and five grandchildren.

Mayor Terry Hartwick has named North Little Police Department Captain Patrick Thessing as the next Chief of Police for the City of North Little Rock. Thessing, a North Little Rock resident and Catholic High School graduate has served the patrons of North Little Rock for 26 years in numerous positions at the police department.

Thessing began in Patrol and quickly moved to Investigations were he worked for six years before being transferred to Training. While in the Training Department, Thessing was promoted to Sergeant where he worked in Patrol and Professional Standards. Thessing’s promotion to Lieutenant placed him in Patrol again and also provided him an opportunity to lead and coordinate the department’s accreditation process where he attained his current position of Patrol Captain.

Thessing grew up in Levy and credits his father to much of his success in life and as a police officer. Thessing shared, “My Dad told me to never forget the human element. A strong leader has to be fair as well as an excellent problem solver to work with all types of people. Our job is to serve the community of North Little Rock. It has been an honor to work for the North Little Rock Police Department for the last 26 years.”