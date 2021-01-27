We’ve reported several times, with ensuing flourishing forums by frustrated applicants (841 comments on this particular item), about the state’s progress in getting federally authorized assistance programs underway for those left jobless by the pandemic.

KTHV did further reporting on the subject yesterday. As luck has it, I received a comprehensive rundown on the various unemployment programs late yesterday from Alisha Curtis, spokesperson for the Arkansas Commerce Department, which oversees the Workforce Services Division. Questions and answers follow, in full, with a key fact being that Arkansas is still weeks away from having its computer system updated to handled pandemic unemployment assistance payments. It is apparently one of a small number of of states in that posture.

Various categories of unemployed are up in arms about the delay in getting payments going again in Arkansas. The Continued Assistance Act extended three unemployment programs: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). Currently, PUA is undergoing system updates, but all other programs are up and running, including regular unemployment, PEUC, and FPUC. DWS estimates PUA system updates will be complete by the second week of February.

Eligible regular unemployment insurance claimants should not have experienced any delays in payments.

Effective week-ending January 2, 2021, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program was extended and will provide additional weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 24 weeks, ending with week-ending March 13, 2021.

The extension to the PEUC program went live in the unemployment system Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program (additional $300 payment) for PEUC began on Friday, January 15, 2021.

Eligible individuals who claimed PEUC for the week-ending January 2, week-ending January 9, and/or week-ending January 16, should be caught up on payments for those weeks.

Those eligible for PEUC and regular UI should continue to receive weekly benefit payments for weeks claimed per the usual schedule and should also receive the additional FPUC $300 payment. The FPUC payments are generally dispersed along with each weekly benefit payment, and are deposited to the payment method on file. No additional action by the claimant is required to receive the FPUC payments.

If you have an active regular unemployment insurance claim or PEUC unemployment insurance claim, continue to file your weekly claims as usual.

If you are unemployed or partially unemployed and have a PEUC claim with a remaining balance, but the claim is inactive, report to your local Arkansas Workforce Center to reopen your PEUC claim.

If you have questions about your regular unemployment or PEUC claim or account, contact your local Arkansas Workforce Center or call 844-908-2178, Monday – Friday: 8am – 4:30pm Why are they being told they must wait until mid-February. System Updates: Like many other states, Arkansas is in the process of updating the PUA system to accommodate the recent program changes and new requirements. DWS is working diligently to implement over 40 changes to the PUA system. Once the system updates are made, the changes must undergo testing. Currently, PUA is undergoing necessary system updates, however, all other programs are up and running, including regular unemployment, PEUC, and FPUC. DWS estimates PUA system updates will be complete by the second week of February.

New Requirements: Some new PUA requirements under the Continued Assistance Act that are being added to the PUA system include but are not limited to, weekly certification of the reason for unemployment related to COVID-19, verification of identification, and documentation of employment/ self-employment, or planned employment/ self-employment.

USDOL Guidance : While the U.S. Department of Labor issued overarching guidance for the Continued Assistance Act on December 30, 2020, PUA implementation guidance (UIPL 16-20 Change 4) was issued Friday, January 8, 2021 at 4:30 pm. The following Monday, January 11, DWS staff participated in a USDOL webinar that covered the guidance. The guidance from USDOL is necessary as it tells states how to go about implementing the revisions and new requirements under the Continued Assistance Act. After thorough review and interpretation of the guidance, DWS identifies all necessary changes to internal processes and system programming.

Is it correct that Arkansas is one of only three states not up and running. Arkansas cannot speak to other states’ UI systems/programs.

Like many other states, Arkansas is in the process of updating the PUA system to accommodate the recent program changes and new requirements.

Currently, PUA is undergoing system updates, however, all other programs are up and running, including regular unemployment, PEUC, and FPUC. DWS estimates PUA system updates will be complete by the second week of February. Is it true that you are still evaluating claims case by case, another impediment to payment, Yes, as required by law, DWS evaluates all claims on a case by case basis. If there are no issues on the claim, and the claim does not require adjudication, there is no impediment to payment. A small business owner says he must pay franchise and other government payments before payment is expected. Will the state offer waivers to such people? DWS cannot speak to the timing of any tax payments that might be due.

If employers have questions or would like more information regarding the contribution rates for rate year 2021 and 2020 fourth-quarter charges, please email ADWS.internet.tax@arkansas.gov or call 501-682-3798. It seems to me the state is past due in explaining what’s going on.