The 42 new COVID-19 deaths Jan. 28 was nearly representative of the seven-day average of 41.1, according to the ADH. The statewide death total has reached 4,784.

The COVID-19 count rose by 1,892 in the last 24 hours, to 290,856.

Deaths rose by 42, to 4,785.

Active cases were put at 17,547, a drop of 139 from yesterday.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 stand at 996, down by 33.

Coming later will be a deeper summary and the vaccination report.

The hospital breakdown:

Current hospitalizations: 996

Total Beds: 8,844

Total Beds Available: 2,079

Total ICU Beds: 1,180

Total ICU Beds Available: 80

Total Vents: 1,133

Total Vents Available: 749

Total Covid patients in ICU: 307

Total Covid patients on vents: 144