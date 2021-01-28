The 42 new COVID-19 deaths Jan. 28 was nearly representative of the seven-day average of 41.1, according to the ADH. The statewide death total has reached 4,784. pic.twitter.com/fWiOmbDCff
— ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) January 28, 2021
The COVID-19 count rose by 1,892 in the last 24 hours, to 290,856.
Deaths rose by 42, to 4,785.
Active cases were put at 17,547, a drop of 139 from yesterday.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 stand at 996, down by 33.
Coming later will be a deeper summary and the vaccination report.
The hospital breakdown:
Current hospitalizations: 996
Total Beds: 8,844
Total Beds Available: 2,079
Total ICU Beds: 1,180
Total ICU Beds Available: 80
Total Vents: 1,133
Total Vents Available: 749
Total Covid patients in ICU: 307
Total Covid patients on vents: 144