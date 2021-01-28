Not since Margot Robbie drank champagne in a bubble bath and explained what subprime mortgages were in the “The Big Short” have so many people been talking about what it means to “short” a stock. As most people are aware by now, something really strange is happening in the stock market. Fueled by viral posts on Reddit and, now, by national media coverage, people across the country are joining forces to take on some of Wall Street’s biggest hedge funds. It’s a David-and-Goliath story that has captured the nation’s attention, but what most people may not know is that almost a century ago, a Tennessee grocer named Clarence Saunders took on Wall Street alone, and he almost won.

First, we need to understand what is happening today with stocks such as Blackberry, AMC Theaters, Blockbuster, and most notably, GameStop. As the New York Times notes, these companies have been struggling for years as evolving technology makes them less and less relevant. Video games and movies can now be easily streamed and downloaded in the comfort of your own home, and the Blackberries that we used to rely on now seem like quaint relics compared to the supercomputers in our pockets today.

Sensing that these companies were in decline, professional investors and money managers started betting against them by short selling or “shorting” the stock. This is when a professional investor borrows a stock, sells it, then waits for its price to fall before buying it back and returning it. For example, say an investor borrows a stock at a $100 price tag and immediately sells it for $100. If the investor buys the stock back when it drops to $50, he can return the stock and pocket a $50 profit. Shorting a stock is a bet that the company will fail.

This is pretty standard procedure for hedge funds and professional money managers, but this time something unexpected happened. On a popular Reddit page called r/wallstreetbets, individual investors started a coordinated effort to drive up the price of GameStop stock and create what’s called a “short squeeze.” What’s a short squeeze? Well, remember that a short sell uses borrowed stocks; a short squeeze is an attempt to temporarily raise the price of the stock so the short seller has to buy the stocks back at a higher price. That’s what these Reddit users are doing at a massive scale, buying up GameStop stock to drive up the price and prevent the hedge funds from cashing in on their gamble that the company will fail. Motivated apparently by both a desire to dismantle a financial system they view as unjust and by personal nostalgia for GameStop and similar companies, and egged on by tweets from Elon Musk and other celebrities, these amateur investors are wreaking havoc on the powerful hedge funds that bet against GameStop. According to NBC News, short sellers have already lost $23.6 billion on GameStop this month.

So, what does that have to do with Piggly Wiggly? Surprisingly, a lot. In 1919, Clarence Saunders of Memphis, Tennessee, founded Piggly Wiggly, the first modern grocery chain. Unlike other grocery stores at the time, which required customers to give the grocer a list of items to collect from the stockroom, Saunders created a self-serve store where customers could browse the aisles and choose items for themselves. This new model was cheaper to operate and allowed customers to make impulse purchases. It was an instant success. By 1922, Piggly Wiggly was a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. According to Memphis’s Pink Palace Museum, Saunders and Piggly Wiggly sold millions of dollars in stock in the first year.

Then, a Piggly Wiggly franchisee in New York failed. Sensing that the company’s stock was about to start falling, Wall Street traders began short-selling Piggly Wiggly stock and attempting to artificially drive down the stock price by spreading rumors disparaging the company. Saunders, much like the Redditors of today, fought back. Just as the investors who are buying up GameStop stock are motivated by a love for the company and disdain for Wall Street, Saunders believed that the short sale of his stock was an insult to him, to Memphis, and to the South.

According to a 1959 article in the New Yorker, Saunders took out a loan of $10 million and started a buying campaign to drive up the price of Piggly Wiggly stock. Audaciously, Saunders attempted to corner the market by buying up a large percentage of Piggly Wiggly shares himself, and for a while, it worked. By March 1923, Saunders claimed that he controlled 198,872 shares of the outstanding 200,000 shares of Piggly Wiggly stock. That means that he now owned many of the stocks that the short sellers had borrowed for their gamble, and on March 20, Saunders called for the delivery of all his shares. That meant that the short sellers (often called “bears”) were forced to return their borrowed stocks, and in order to do so, they had to buy them at the prices Saunders demanded. The stock price soared and elite investors stood to lose millions. On paper, it looked like Saunders was set to make tens of millions of dollars on his crusade to beat Wall Street.

That’s when the New York Stock Exchange stepped in and suspended trading on all Piggly Wiggly stock. The Exchange also granted the short sellers an extension of time to deliver their borrowed stock. The next day, the New York Stock Exchange permanently banned Piggly Wiggly and gave the short sellers even more time to deliver their stock to Saunders. As the Pink Palace museum explains,

The first pronouncement hurt the company; the second ruined Saunders. The five extra days gave the short-sellers time to search out every available share of Piggly Wiggly. Small investors who had held onto the stock for the long term received offers to sell for a large profit. All of the short-sellers repaid Saunders in shares of now nearly worthless Piggly Wiggly stock by the new deadline. Saunders owed his creditors millions. The company’s treasury was broken.

Despite the fact that the grocery chain’s sales and profits were through the roof, Piggly Wiggly was broke, and Saunders was irate that the Exchange had changed the rules to prevent him from succeeding. “Wall Street got licked and then called for ‘mamma’,” he said. Although he became a folk hero to many for taking on Wall Street, Saunders was soon forced to put his stock, his company and his personal property, including his unfinished “Pink Palace,” on the public auction block to pay his debts. Saunders eventually went bankrupt and had to give up the company he founded. In 1928, Saunders came back with the Clarence Saunders, Sole Owner of My Name, Stores, Inc. grocery chain. Unfortunately for Saunders, the Great Depression soon hit the country, and he went bankrupt again.

It turns out that we may be about to see history repeat itself. Instead of the New York Stock Exchange changing the rules, this time it’s mobile trading apps who are stepping in. The Robinhood App, favored by Reddit users and amateur investors, and online brokers TD Ameritrade and Interactive Brokers all announced this week that they are restricting transactions for certain companies, including AMC Theaters, Blackberry, and yes, GameStop. Just as in 1923, “market volatility” is threatening the system, and the trading infrastructure is stepping in to provide stability. But is it fair?

Mark Cuban asked on Twitter whether these apps and online brokerage services are restricting certain stocks because they are “losing their ass on these trades,” or whether “they [don’t] have the cash to enable the trades at this scale?” Fox Business News reported today that Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy also tweeted that, “Somebody is going to have to explain to me in what world @RobinhoodApp and others literally trying to force a crash by closing the open market is fair? They should all be in jail.”

I have a feeling that Clarence Saunders would agree.