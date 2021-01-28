A Senate committee heard unhappy comments today about the impact of President Biden’s decision to revoke the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline to transport heavy crude from Canada to refineries in Texas. Advertisement

Rajesh Chokhani, chief operating officer of Welspun, which produces pipe at the Little Rock Port and has a contract to supply Keystone, repeated the assertion that 11,000 jobs depend on the project. chief operating officer of, which produces pipe at the Little Rock Port and has a contract to supply Keystone, repeated the assertion that 11,000 jobs depend on the project. Reporting has indicated, however, that this is primarily in the form of temporary construction jobs.

He said the pipeline is being designed to avoid carbon emissions and he hoped the Biden decision would be revisited. He offered no specific information about the immediate impact on jobs in Little Rock. Welspun has other major business in the oil and gas industry, though that also has been affected by recent events, he said. He said Welspun employs about 1,000 people in Little Rock, with a payroll of $60 to $75 million.

Bryan Day, director of the port, also said it wasn’t clear yet about the impact, but he said it was certain to be “real.” Welspun is particularly important at the port from fees it pays for rail and barge use.

Committee members focused on the higher cost and emissions from shipping the crude by rail. There was no discussion of the environmental threat of the product or of the high controversy in Canada. Nor was there talk about the ultimate destination of refined products made of Canadian crude shipped through the U.S. heartland — buyers in China, among others.