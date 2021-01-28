The House mustered merely 75 votes to pass HB 1211, which purports to prevent the governor from restricting religious services even during a national health emergency. 25 legislators voted no (10), voted present (6) or didn’t vote (9).

The bill is full of claptrap including the economic value of religion (just ask some of the prosperity Gospel preachers) and mentions a recent court decision that favored continuation of church in the pandemic (but the conveniently lacks a fuller explanation that those cases rested on the different treatment of church and secular organizations.)

Advertisement

The governor CAN constitutionally limit public gatherings, including in churches, during a health emergency. Governor Hutchinson has refused to place limits on churches while placing them on others and the result has included outbreaks at churches thanks to aerosols from all the joyful noises. It is possible, believe it or not, to be religious and convene for religious exercises in ways other than within a brick-and-mortar house of worship and with a passing of the plate. (Thought: Maybe atheists should have sued the governor for infringing on their rights by letting churches convene, but no post-11 p.m. happy hours.)

Religious demagoguery always must be served in the Arkansas legislature, led here by Sister Mary Bentley and Bro. Kim Hammer, the Missionary Baptist chaplain whose theology includes declaring war on Democrats.

Advertisement

Even this legal foolishness essentially acknowledges how, if need be, restrictions may be placed on churches:

The Governor shall not prohibit or limit a religious organization from continuing to operate or engage in religious services during a disaster emergency under this subchapter. (2)(A) This section does not prevent the Governor from requiring eligious organizations to comply with neutral health, safety, or occupancy requirements issued under state or federal law that are applicable to all organizations and businesses. The Governor shall not enforce a health, safety, or occupancy requirement under subdivision (b)(2)(A) of this section that imposes a substantial burden on a religious organization unless the Governor demonstrates that applying the requirement to the religious organization is essential to further a compelling governmental interest and is the least restrictive means of furthering the compelling governmental interest.

Making people go to church by radio, TV or the web while most businesses are in lockdown to prevent transmission of disease? It’s constitutional. Even wise.

Advertisement

The bill is probably unconstitutional for attempting to waive sovereign immunity for lawsuits against the governor. The Arkansas Supreme Court has been pretty clear about that of late.