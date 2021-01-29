The downward drift in numbers continues, except in deaths. Said the governor:
Today we saw a decrease of over 450 new cases from this time last week. We have also distributed over 84,000 doses of vaccine in the past week. With a decline in hospitalizations, we remind ourselves that watching our distance and wearing a mask does make a difference. Please keep the guidelines in mind as we go into the weekend.
The hospital report at 2 p.m.
Current hospitalizations: 951
Total Beds: 8,829
Total Beds Available: 2,151
Total ICU Beds: 1,182
Total ICU Beds Available: 82
Total Vents: 1,133
Total Vents Available: 721
Total Covid patients in ICU: 299
Total Covid patients on vents: 145