By
Max Brantley
On
2:55 pm

The downward drift in numbers continues, except in deaths. Said the governor:

Advertisement

Today we saw a decrease of over 450 new cases from this time last week. We have also distributed over 84,000 doses of vaccine in the past week. With a decline in hospitalizations, we remind ourselves that watching our distance and wearing a mask does make a difference. Please keep the guidelines in mind as we go into the weekend.

The hospital report at 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Current hospitalizations: 951

Total Beds: 8,829

Advertisement

Total Beds Available: 2,151

Total ICU Beds: 1,182

Total ICU Beds Available: 82

Total Vents: 1,133

Advertisement

Total Vents Available: 721

Total Covid patients in ICU: 299

Total Covid patients on vents: 145