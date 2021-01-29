The Arkansas Workforce Services Division has begun informing employers of their new unemployment insurance tax rates, but they’ll be eased by a pandemic-related executive order on calculating the rate.

A news release said:

Normally, the quarters used to determine the 2021 contribution rates are the third and fourth quarters of 2019, and the first and second quarters of 2020. Governor Hutchinsonissued Executive Order 20-54to limit 2021 contribution rates due to the unusually high number of COVID-19 related benefit charges that began in the second quarter of 2020. The executive order allows DWS to exclude the second quarter 2020 charges in determining the 2021 rates. The 2021 rate statements will reflect the exclusion of these charges. While DWS excluded the second quarter 2020 COVID-19 related charges in calculating the 2021 rates, please be aware that other factors (such as claims filed prior to the pandemic) affect contribution rates, so increases may still occur. Regarding the 2022 rate calculations, the quarters used to determine these rates will be the third and fourth quarters of 2020 and the first and second quarters of 2021. While the executive order does not address these quarters, DWS is seeking legislation [HB1212] that will give the DWS Director the discretion to non-charge the COVID-19 related benefit charges for all of these quarters. While both charge statements currently include COVID-19 related charges, the charges will be removed if the requested legislation is passed and updated statements will be provided to employers.

I’ve asked if this step to ameliorate rate increases could have an impact on the $165 million in federal CARES Act money put into the unemployment insurance trust fund to prevent a $10-per-employee annual tax increase for businesses. Is all that money still needed for that purpose?

The state’s response:

