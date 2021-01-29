Sarah Huckabee Sanders gubernatorial campaign announced last night she had raised $1 million in four days since her announcement for governor.

(I’d initially linked a report in the Independent website that put the fund-raising at $4 million, a four-fold error.)

I suspect she was raising money and spending it BEFORE her announcement given the splashy video, accompanying website and social media accounts unveiled Monday morning.

She says she received money from all 75 Arkansas counties.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin has raised $1.8 million and Leslie Rutledge has raised $1 million. The are also announced Republican candidates.

Money alone doesn’t win elections, of course. See the recent defeats of some insanely well-funded Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate. But they faced Trump ardor on the other side. Whoops. That’s a plus for Sanders, too.

It’s more than a year until the Republican primary.

Thousands more missives to come such as Griffin’s this morning begging for cash to fight that dangerous liberal Joe Biden. And taxpayer-financed mail from Rutledge boasting about how she’s warned Biden not to mess with Arkansas with his radical left agenda.