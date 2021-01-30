A slow Saturday provides an opportunity for some reading on foreign affairs — an opinion piece in Counterpunch. Its authors include three Arkansans and it’s about U.S. policy in Israel.

The Arkansans: Judge Wendell Griffen, an African-American who is also a Baptist pastor; Lauri Umansky, who is Jewish and professor of history at Arkansas State University, and Raouf J. Halaby, a Palestinian-American and emeritus professor. They are joined by a South African professor.

Their point: To ask “whether the Biden administration will finally end US complicity in and support to the Israeli apartheid regime.” Oppression of Palestinians is the root of the criticism.