By
Max Brantley
On
4:17 pm


And on it goes. Said the governor:

There are 1,824 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is higher than we want, but it is good news to have fewer hospitalizations and a significantly reduced number of new deaths. In January we tested over 400,000 Arkansans. That is equivalent to over 10% of our population.

We continue to distribute vaccine doses across the state with over 15,000 doses administered yesterday. While we receive additional doses, it’s important we all wear a mask, watch our distance, and wash our hands.

Advertisement

The line is open.

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Steve Stephens of Arkansas TV fame dies at 90
Tags

Commenting FAQs