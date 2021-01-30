

And on it goes. Said the governor:

There are 1,824 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is higher than we want, but it is good news to have fewer hospitalizations and a significantly reduced number of new deaths. In January we tested over 400,000 Arkansans. That is equivalent to over 10% of our population.

We continue to distribute vaccine doses across the state with over 15,000 doses administered yesterday. While we receive additional doses, it’s important we all wear a mask, watch our distance, and wash our hands.