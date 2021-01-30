Steve Stephens, still remembered for a popular local 1950s TV show and whose career included work in investments and a long-running series on Arkansas historical figures, died Friday. He was 90.

Advertisement

The Encyclopedia of Arkansas, which recorded his death, has a full account of Stephens’ life. The Newport native, born Rufus James Stephens, was a Marine veteran of Korea and began his communications career as a radio announcer. Then came TV:

Stephens was asked to host a television “dance party,” six months prior to the national launching of the ABC television program, American Bandstand. His first show aired on a Saturday afternoon in March 1957, and was initially called Your Party. By May, the program had become so popular that it was expanded to six days a week and renamed Steve’s Show. At the suggestion of Jack Bomar, the television station manager, he changed his name to Stephen Owen Stephens for legal purposes. Attendance at Steve’s Show soon became so high that, in order to comply with the city’s fire code, ticket reservations were required to limit the busloads of teenagers arriving from all over the state. Stephens helped launch the careers of Conway Twitty, Charlie Rich, Johnny Cash, Brenda Lee, Sonny Burgess, Fabian, and many others who appeared on his program during a seven-year period ending in 1964. As a result of his continuing popularity, Stephens was awarded a recording contract and recorded several songs during this period, including: “Honey Bee,” “Pizza Pete,” “How It Used to Be,” and “Weird Session.” Teenagers selected Stephens as the Top Television Personality of Arkansas from 1957 to 1961. His popularity was recognized nationally when he came within one vote of being selected as the Nation’s Top Local Television Personality of 1960 by TV and Movie Screen Magazine.

He later was a TV weatherman, a member of U.S. Sen. John McClellan’s staff and in 1986 he went to work for Stephens Inc. as director of communications. He retired 12 years later. He hosted the Biography Arkansas segment on KUAR from its inception in 2005 and is a member of the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame.