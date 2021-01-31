Groups rallied against the license-to-kill legislation to be heard before a House committee Tuesday.

Notable: Republican Sen.Jim Hendren, who opposed the bill when it speedily cleared the Senate participate. A release on the event:

As the Arkansas House Judiciary Committee plans to hear a controversial “Stand Your Ground” bill on Tuesday, dozens of community leaders gathered to demand lawmakers oppose it. Representatives Vivian Flowers, Tippi McCullough, Jamie Scott, Denise Ennette, and State Senator Joyce Elliott were joined by Arkansas NAACP President Frank Shaw, Rabbi Barry Block, and others on the steps of the State Capitol. They called on the Arkansas House Judiciary to vote down SB24.

“Current law allows any Arkansans threatened with deadly force to defend themselves,” said State Senator Jim Hendren, who spoke via phone, when weather prevented him from traveling from Northwest Arkansas. “As a retired Colonel, in the military, if we could save people without any loss of life, that’s what we did. Why would we have a different standard for our citizens?”

SB24 would remove language from current law that says people who feel threatened have a “duty to retreat” to safety when possible. Nationwide, Stand Your Ground laws give people a license to kill, allowing those who shoot others to obtain immunity, even if they started the confrontation. Research shows that these laws are associated with increases in gun homicides, and do nothing to deter overall crime.

“Senator Ballinger has offered no examples or justifications for why this bill is needed,” said attorney Evelyn Moorehead, one of the event’s organizers. “In fact, it would make Arkansans less safe. Convictions in Stand Your Ground cases also skew unfairly against people of color. In other states, “stand your ground” incidents in which a White person shot someone who was Black was deemed “justifiable” 11x more often than the reverse.”

In addition to elected officials, a diverse coalition of leaders united against SB24, including Arkansas United, the immigrant rights organization, youth NAACP leaders, faith leaders, smaller cities advocates from Pine Bluff and Conway, and advocacy groups such as Indivisible, Moms Demand Action, and Citizens First Congress.

Organizers urge concerned Arkansans to contact their Representative and ask them to vote NO on SB24. They are asking the House Judiciary Committee to act upon the facts about Stand Your Ground laws — that they lead to an INCREASE in homicides in other states — and vote on Tuesday oppose the passage of SB24.

“We need our lawmakers to legislate with fairness, not out of fear,” said Ms. Moorehead.

Those who could not join in person due to the pandemic were invited to join via FB livestream on the Arkansas Democratic Black Caucus page.