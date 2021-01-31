A couple of items stood out in news today:

GOP emergency request to use campaign funds to protect them from their own voters: “The Party Committees respectfully request expedited consideration of this opinion in light of recent developments that have elevated the threat environment facing Members.” https://t.co/ia9iXAhr5G pic.twitter.com/8ejJ89i5XK — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) January 31, 2021

Advertisement

Yes, the Republicans in Congress want to be able to use campaign money for added security. Hint: The problem isn’t Antifa. To borrow from Pogo: The Republican Party met the enemy on Jan. 6 and it was their spawn.

This is even worse. Here’s a Twitter thread summarizing new NBC reporting on the political corruption of federal agencies by the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Federal law enforcement was told to create sympathy around a cold-blooded killer, to make him seem like a positive or even patriotic figure. pic.twitter.com/x4H2AfRJKy — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) January 31, 2021

The summary of the thread:

Advertisement

Just from open source information, it appears that there was a year-long conspiracy to hide the threat of violent right-wing paramilitaries while hyping a fake threat from the Left because Trump knew he could never win the election, so a coup d’état was the only answer.

The impeachment trial must go forward. Republicans must face their moment to decide: Side with good or evil?