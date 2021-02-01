The Arkansas Lottery says a Craighead County resident, no hometown given, won $2 million in the last Powerball drawing.

She’s identified only as Carolyn. She had the five numbers, but not the “Powerball” number drawn by the computer. She purchased the ticket at the Quick Shop at 1325 S. Caraway Road. About a third of the winnings will be withheld for income taxes. She winner said she’ll buy a house and help her mother and brother buy houses.

Eric Hagler, the new director of the lottery, previously ordered secrecy for the last big Powerball winner, in violation of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. Those names were released after a Freedom of Information Act request. I have again requested the information.

UPDATE: She is Carolyn White of Jonesboro.

Also, coincidentally, Hagler today named Brent Standridge, the chief public defender in Saline Count, as the lottery’s new chief legal counsel. Hagler fired the previous general counsel, Michael Helms, in a controversy detailed at the link about Hagler’s promise of secrecy to Powerball winners. Among other things, Helms had recommended ending a lucrative consulting contract with an agency represented by a lobbying firm with deep Republican connections.