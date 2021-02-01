Uncertainty abounds worldwide regarding the mutating coronavirus, but for now, there’s a continuing drop in active cases and the demand for hospital beds in Arkansas. The daily rise in new cases also remains below earlier highs.

Today’s hospital report at 2 p.m.

Current hospitalizations: 889, down 24 from 913 yesterday. The count has been above 1,000.

Total Beds: 8,829

Total Beds Available: 2,287

Total ICU Beds: 1,182

Total ICU Beds Available: 106

Total Vents: 1,134

Total Vents Available: 743

Total Covid patients in ICU: 270

Total Covid patients on vents: 141

The full daily summary hasn’t arrived, but we know this much:

New cases in 24 hours: Up 1,226 from 295,268 yesterday to 296,494.

Deaths: Up 27 to 4,895.

Active cases: Down 489 to 16,665

UPDATE: The daily summary and governor’s soundbite.

From the governor:

“We continue to see a decline in active cases, with over 1,100 fewer than this time last week. Over 422,000 tests were performed in the month of January, and there are over 7,200 fewer active cases than on January 1. We are seeing the effects of our combined efforts of vaccine distribution, mask wearing, and social distancing. Some positive trends have started to emerge, but we cannot use this as a reason to relax in following the guidelines.”