Circuit Judge Chip Welch has entered a $121.1 million judgment against the Arkansas Department of Transportation in a taxpayers’ lawsuit over the agency’s illegal spending of a constitutionally approved sales tax on freeway projects in Little Rock.

The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled the state couldn’t spend temporary sales tax money on widening existing four-lane highways, as the state hoped to do with the 30 Crossing and Interstate 630 projects in Little Rock. Some other projects also were slated to get money, which the Supreme Court said could only be used to build four-lane highways.

The judge ordered reimbursement of the Amendment 91 fund in 60 days.

The department had said in court papers last week that it had already reimbursed $62.2 million on the projects. That prompted me to ask the agency two questions:

From what specific funds did it draw the $62.2 million? From what specific funds will it draw the remaining $121.1 million?

I have not received answers to either question. They are questions that might raise additional questions about how the state plans to meet other needs that were to be funded by the money. The department previously has said it had money sufficient to meet all needs. The state’s voters recently made the temporary sales tax permanent. It’s not a clear legal question whether that vote, described as a continuation of the earlier tax, opens up the new money for spending on projects other than four-lanes. Challenges are also in the work of other widening projects of existing freeways, including on I-30 in Saline County.

UPDATE: Spokesman says:

Following Wednesday’s commission meeting we will be able to provide you with many more details. We will make a recommendation on projects and how they will be paid for, that recommendation will be included in Wednesday’s meeting and from there, if approved, a preliminary list of projects and money will be made public.

A news release from the winning law firm Denton and Zachary said:

The suit stems from the usage of taxpayer funds through the Connecting Arkansas

Program. During the November 2012 elections, Arkansans voted to approve Ballot Issue No. 1, a constitutional amendment to provide additional funding by a sales tax increase for construction and improvement of the state’s four-lane highways. Projects CA0606 and CA0608 were selected by the Arkansas Department of

Transportation to be funded by Amendment 91 money. The projects were intended to

improve portions of Interstate 30 and Interstate 630. Both of these projects are two widen and improve portions of these interstates from six lanes to eight or more lanes. The case was originally filed by the Plaintiffs back in November 7, 2018. Joe

Denton and Justin Zachary of Denton & Zachary served as lead counsel. After a trial,

the case was appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court. The Supreme Court noted that the phrase “four-lane highway” appears more than thirty times in Amendment 91 and that the phrase six-lane interstate highways is absent from Amendment 91. The Supreme Court found that the repeated reference to “four-lane highways” and the lack of a specific reference to six-lane interstate highways means the Amendment 91 funds cannot be used for the latter. Now, after almost two years, the case concludes with Judgment in favor of the

Plaintiffs. “We are very pleased for our clients and the citizens of Arkansas that these

funds will be used for the purposes stated in the Arkansas Constitution,” Attorney for

the Plaintiffs, Justin Zachary said.

The order found that reimbursements already made of the $184 million illegally spent (an amount stipulated by both sides), were made from “ordinary federal and state reimbursements,” not as a result of the lawsuit.

Once the judgment is satisfied, the judge said, he will take up the question of attorney fees, which are allowed in illegal exaction cases such as this.

The 30 Crossing Project remains under environmental challenge in federal court. It also has ballooned in cost to more than $1 billion after being initially estimated at $650 million. The department says it will build the project in stages and has already begun major construction, with resulting headaches on freeway and city street traffic. The project is expected to have only minor impact on largely nonexistent traffic congestion will creating new congestion on connecting highways. It will also do further damage to neighborhoods already damaged by freeway construction.