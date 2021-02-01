The Little Rock police today announced a telephone reporting unit for non-emergency calls.

The release:

The Little Rock Police Department now has a Telephone Reporting Unit. With the growth of our city, we have now established a phone number and email to address the growing needs of our community. Effective immediately, citizens can also call 501-918-4397 or email TRU@littlerock.gov to report the following:

Auto Breaking or Entering (delayed report or single incident)

Criminal Mischief

Directed Patrol Request

Financial Identity Fraud

Forgery

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

General Information

Harassing Communications

Hit and Run Accident (No Injury- Private Property)

Lost/Stolen License Plate

Private Property Accident (No Injury)

Terroristic Threatening (Suspect Not Present)

Theft Reports, to include shoplifting incidents in which no suspect is in custody

Vacation Home Reports

Lost or Missing Propert

Reporting supplemental information to an existing report

Private Property damage when there is no apparent criminal intent

Fraudulent payment/solicitation scams (No suspect information)

Attempted breaking and entering of unoccupied buildings, such as: garages, sheds, vacant or foreclosed homes

If anyone has used the non-emergency number (501)371-4829 in the past, you may still use it. However, we ask that you only use it in times of non-emergency that does not apply to the above list and still may need the assistance of an officer. Again, as the needs of the City of Little Rock expand, the Little Rock Police Department is committed to implementing effective measures designed to serve the community.