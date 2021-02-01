The Little Rock police today announced a telephone reporting unit for non-emergency calls.
The release:
The Little Rock Police Department now has a Telephone Reporting Unit. With the growth of our city, we have now established a phone number and email to address the growing needs of our community. Effective immediately, citizens can also call 501-918-4397 or email TRU@littlerock.gov to report the following:
Auto Breaking or Entering (delayed report or single incident)
Criminal Mischief
Directed Patrol Request
Financial Identity Fraud
Forgery
Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
General Information
Harassing Communications
Hit and Run Accident (No Injury- Private Property)
Lost/Stolen License Plate
Private Property Accident (No Injury)
Terroristic Threatening (Suspect Not Present)
Theft Reports, to include shoplifting incidents in which no suspect is in custody
Vacation Home Reports
Lost or Missing Propert
Reporting supplemental information to an existing report
Private Property damage when there is no apparent criminal intent
Fraudulent payment/solicitation scams (No suspect information)
Attempted breaking and entering of unoccupied buildings, such as: garages, sheds, vacant or foreclosed homes
If anyone has used the non-emergency number (501)371-4829 in the past, you may still use it. However, we ask that you only use it in times of non-emergency that does not apply to the above list and still may need the assistance of an officer. Again, as the needs of the City of Little Rock expand, the Little Rock Police Department is committed to implementing effective measures designed to serve the community.
I was left a little confused by this. So I called the new number to see if you got a live human. A recording indicates that a person will come on the line. But I hung up after a 10-minute wait.