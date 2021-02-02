A bill that would allow people to kill people they deem a threat, without having to escape the situation if they can safely do so, failed in a state House committee today, after detractors attacked it from both sides.

The so-called Stand Your Ground bill by state Sen. Bob Ballinger (R-Ozark) and Rep. Aaron Pilkington (R-Knoxville) is called the “kill at will bill” by gun safety advocates. Gun Owners of Arkansas, a gun rights group, opposed the bill because they said it would create unacceptable limits on where and when they can shoot dangerous people.

Advertisement

The bill easily passed the state senate last week but died in the House Judiciary Committee today after three hours of citizens’ testimony against it.