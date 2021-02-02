What a delight to get this news release from the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce:

On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, the North Little Rock Chamber Executive

Committee of the Board of Directors met and passed a resolution in opposition to Arkansas House Bills 1218 and 1231 introduced by Representative Mark Lowery.

The Chamber said the bills — to limit teaching about social justice issues from kindergarten through college and to punish any school that used the New York Times project on slavery in classes — would portray the state in a negative light nationally

and make it harder to recruit businesses to central Arkansas, thus having a negative impact on the economy.

In addition, the group felt the bills were too vague, would be difficult to enforce and were just unnecessary.Here’s the chamber’s formal resolution.

Might Governor Hutchinson, Commerce Secretary Mike Preston, the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce like to join my amen chorus?

A gold medal for Argenta.