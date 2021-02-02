Little Rock police have charged Justin Carr, 37, with capital murder in the death of a child admitted to Children’s Hospital early last Friday with traumatic brain injuries.

A police release said officers were called to the hospital just after midnight by a social worker who suspected child abuse. The child, Dylan Carr, was just under four months old. She had bruises on her arms and legs, appeared unresponsive and was placed in ICU with traumatic brain injuries.

Police said the child’s mother, Alexandria Randall, 26, brought her daughter to the hospital after finding her in distress when she returned home from work. She told police she didn’t believe Carr, her boyfriend, was abusive.

Officers interviewed Carr at their home on Wolfe Street and children still in the home were placed in state care. Carr was arrested on a battery charge that night because a medical exam showed ocular hemorrhaging and bruises the child couldn’t have caused to herself and a CT scan showed massive brain death. When the child died Monday, the charge was upgraded to murder.