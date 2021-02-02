From the State Police:

The Arkansas State Police is investigating an overnight (Monday, February 1st) homicide that occurred shortly before midnight along Arkansas Highway 367 (Arch Street Pike) south of Little Rock.

Jermaine Kelly, 26, of Maumelle was the victim of a shooting incident that began south of 65th Street. Kelly was a passenger in a southbound car driven by Jamarcus Battle, 25, of Little Rock. According to Battle, an occupant inside an unknown second vehicle following him, began shooting at him and Kelly near the 11500 block of Highway 367 and continued to shoot for several hundred feet as both vehicles headed south into rural Pulaski County.

After the second vehicle fled the area, Battle discovered Kelly had been wounded and called for law enforcement authorities and emergency medical assistance.