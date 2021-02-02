January was another good month for state tax collections, more than 10 percent above the same month last year, pre-pandemic, and a whopping 19.2 percent, or more than $100 million, above the forecast of an overly miserly budget that is already larded with rainy day and other surplus fund accounts.

A summary tells the story:

After the first seven months of the budget year, the state is running a $421 million surplus in net revenue, the figure on which the budget is based after certain mandatory deductions. If February follows the January example, the surplus will top a half-billion dollars.

Will the legislature use this money to improve schools, public safety, prisons, health care and the circumstances of the needy? Or will it give millionaires another whopping income tax cut? It is damn sure enough to give an earned income tax credit to the working poor. Such legislation is pending, but in past legislative sessions, this has been viewed as akin to welfare by the pashas of the legislature. Even though that money is likely to be pumped right back into the economy, unlike the millions of added comfort for millionaires’ bank and investment accounts.

Here’s the full report.