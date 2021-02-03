By
Max Brantley
On
4:08 pm

CARTI is adding a surgery center to its Little Rock campus, with construction to begin this summer and completion in the fall of 2022.

From a news release:

The 35,000-square-foot surgery center, with extended stay capabilities, will provide advanced surgical care unlike anything available in Arkansas. CARTI’s multi-specialty surgical department, which includes fellowship-trained oncologic surgeons, will provide management of all types of cancers in this unique surgical setting.

The two-story facility will include:

·         Four operating rooms with the most advanced technologies

·         Two procedure rooms

·         Eight private overnight rooms

·         12 Recovery rooms

·         15 Pre- and post-op rooms

The release said the center will expand the range of surgical procedures and provide cost benefits along with recovery outside a hospital setting.

CARTI  has 19 treatment locations in 16 Arkansas communities.

