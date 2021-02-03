CARTI is adding a surgery center to its Little Rock campus, with construction to begin this summer and completion in the fall of 2022.

From a news release:

The 35,000-square-foot surgery center, with extended stay capabilities, will provide advanced surgical care unlike anything available in Arkansas. CARTI’s multi-specialty surgical department, which includes fellowship-trained oncologic surgeons, will provide management of all types of cancers in this unique surgical setting. The two-story facility will include: · Four operating rooms with the most advanced technologies · Two procedure rooms · Eight private overnight rooms · 12 Recovery rooms · 15 Pre- and post-op rooms

The release said the center will expand the range of surgical procedures and provide cost benefits along with recovery outside a hospital setting.

CARTI has 19 treatment locations in 16 Arkansas communities.