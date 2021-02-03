The news today is passage of a milestone: The state has counted 300,430 COVID-19 cases.

That is up 2,426 from yesterday.

Deaths rise by 46 to 4,985.

Active cases rose by 202

Hospitalizations rose by 15 to 884.

We have not turned the corner. No summary from the governor yet.

Re vaccines:

We looked at the COVID-19 vaccine shipment data and found Arkansas is getting about the same amount of vaccine per capita when compared to surrounding states. New from @haley_hale_ https://t.co/UxI2OVRf0T pic.twitter.com/pyBoBr231R — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) February 3, 2021

UPDATE: The governor emphasizes the positive:

Today’s report shows an increase in new cases from last week, but we still show a decrease in active cases from last week. Our vaccination efforts continue to progress, with over 15,600 additional doses administered yesterday. We have been trending in the right direction, and we all need to wear a mask, watch our distance, and wash our hands to ensure that trend continues.