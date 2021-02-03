Applauding you from Arkansas, @adrienneelrod!!!!! Pollstar | Peace Through Bookings: How Adrienne Elrod May Have Helped Save Our Democracy https://t.co/YSaJ3F6lyF — Angie Maxwell (@AngieMaxwell1) February 3, 2021

Thanks to the UA’s Angie Maxwell I learned of a fine article in Pollstar about the role Siloam Springs native Adrienne Elrod, a veteran Democratic political operative, had in shaping the boffo entertainment events for the Biden inaugural. It included star turns by Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, Jennifer Lopez, poet Amanda Gorman and many others.

The article is a gushing tribute to Elrod, headlined: “Peace Through Bookings: How Adrienne Elrod May Have Helped Save Our Democracy” Officially, she was Director of Talent and External Affairs for the events.

It’s also an interesting background look at how something this big was put together in a short amount of time.